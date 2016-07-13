Spain signals satellite firm of strategic interest in Abertis bid
MADRID Spain signaled on Tuesday that satellite business Hispasat is a strategic asset which will be monitored if its majority-owner Abertis is bought by Italy's Atlantia .
British drug developer GW Pharmaceuticals Plc GWP.L (GWPH.O) said it would raise $252 million through the issue of 2.8 million shares on the Nasdaq.
The company, which was founded in 1998 with the aim of capitalizing on the medical benefits of cannabis, said the American Depositary Shares would be sold at $90 per share.
The offering comes two weeks after the company said its experimental drug Epidiolex met the main goal of reducing the frequency of seizures in a late-stage study.
LONDON Britain is set to sell its remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.