NEW YORK The victims of three men charged on Tuesday with hacking into JPMorgan Chase & Co and several other companies also include the Wall Street Journal, Scottrade Inc and E*Trade Financial Corp, a law enforcement source said.

Gery Shalon, Joshua Samuel Aaron and Ziv Orenstein were charged in a 23-count indictment filed in Manhattan federal court over crimes including computer hacking, securities fraud, wire fraud, identity theft, illegal Internet gambling and conspiring to commit money laundering.

News Corp's Dow Jones & Co, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal, confirmed in a statement that the indictment relates to a data breach the company disclosed on Oct. 9.

JPMorgan earlier in the day confirmed it was also among the 12 unnamed companies cited as victims in the indictment. The identities of the other eight companies were unclear.

