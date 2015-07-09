SHANGHAI Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Co Ltd (600837.SS)(6837.HK) will buy back shares worth up to 21.6 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) in a bid to prop up its share price amid a steep market plunge that is starting to roil global financial markets.

The brokerage, which saw its Shanghai-listed shares fall the maximum 10 percent on Wednesday, plans to buy back no more than 1.15 billion A-shares or H-shares. It will pay up to 18.80 yuan per A-share and up to HK$17.18 ($2.22) per H-share.

China's bourses have seen more than 30 percent of their value knocked off since mid-June, and for some global investors the fear that China's market turmoil will destabilize the real economy is now a bigger risk than the crisis in Greece.

Beijing has implemented an drastic series of measures to stabilize the market, including ordering shareholders with stakes of more than 5 percent to stop selling shares for the next six months.

Haitong said in a statement late on Wednesday that recent market volatility was the reason behind the buy back plan and it hoped the move would "protect investor interests".

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)