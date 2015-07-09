Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
SHANGHAI Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Co Ltd (600837.SS)(6837.HK) will buy back shares worth up to 21.6 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) in a bid to prop up its share price amid a steep market plunge that is starting to roil global financial markets.
The brokerage, which saw its Shanghai-listed shares fall the maximum 10 percent on Wednesday, plans to buy back no more than 1.15 billion A-shares or H-shares. It will pay up to 18.80 yuan per A-share and up to HK$17.18 ($2.22) per H-share.
China's bourses have seen more than 30 percent of their value knocked off since mid-June, and for some global investors the fear that China's market turmoil will destabilize the real economy is now a bigger risk than the crisis in Greece.
Beijing has implemented an drastic series of measures to stabilize the market, including ordering shareholders with stakes of more than 5 percent to stop selling shares for the next six months.
Haitong said in a statement late on Wednesday that recent market volatility was the reason behind the buy back plan and it hoped the move would "protect investor interests".
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.