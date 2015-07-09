HONG KONG Shares of Haitong Securities Co Ltd edged lower on Thursday, rebounding from sharp losses earlier in the day as a strong rally in Chinese brokers in Hong Kong improved sentiment in the sector.

Haitong Securities closed 0.6 percent down, after plunging as much as 17.3 percent in the morning as trading of its shares resumed after the company unveiled a $3.5 billion share repurchase plan. Trading in the stock was halted on Wednesday pending the announcement of the plan.

The losses contrasted with the surge in shares of other securities firms that have gone on a roller coaster ride in recent days as Beijing unveiled a series of measures to bolster sentiment in equity markets.

Late on Wednesday, China's securities regulator took the drastic step of banning shareholders with stakes of more than 5 percent from selling shares for the next six months.

Citic Securities, China's largest broker by assets, jumped 18 percent, China Galaxy Securities gained 24 percent, while Guotai Junan International soared 34 percent and Huatai Securities rose 15 percent.

When trade resumed on Thursday, Haitong Securities shares fell as low as HK$11.50, but as other brokers gained, its shares slowly recovered.

The benchmark Hang Seng index rose 3.7 percent, snapping a four-day losing streak after a flurry of rescue measures from the Chinese government that lifted mainland equity markets.

Chinese brokerages had plunged in Hong Kong on Wednesday on concerns a steep decline in equity markets would curb their profitability, but trading in Haitong Securities shares was halted.

Haitong Securities' board approved a plan to buy up to 21.6 billion yuan ($3.5 billion) of shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai and also gave the go-ahead on an employee stock ownership plan, the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

