SINGAPORE U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus WP.UL will invest $210 million in the upcoming Hong Kong initial public offering of Haitong Securities Co Ltd (600837.SS), one of its largest investment in China, the company said on Sunday.

Haitong, China's second-largest publicly traded brokerage, could raise about $1.7 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing Thomson Reuter's IFR unit.

IFR also said Japan's Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking Co had agreed to be a cornerstone investor in the Haitong IPO.

