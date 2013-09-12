Danone wins antitrust approval to buy food maker WhiteWave
WASHINGTON French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co , the Justice Department said on Monday.
Halcón Resources Corp (HK.N) said on Thursday it would sell leases for oil and natural gas reserves in northern Texas for $303 million.
The sales, expected to close in the fourth quarter, involve three transactions with privately held companies. Halcón did not disclose the buyers.
The land held about 21.2 million barrels of oil equivalent as of last December, most of it crude oil and natural gas liquids. The land currently produces about 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The acreage requires injection of water to increase pressure and extract oil, making operations expensive.
"It's just not our ambition to manage that property," Halcón Chief Executive Floyd Wilson said in an interview.
The sale was not a surprise, as Halcón had said for months that it planned to sell off part of its portfolio it considered nonstrategic to focus on growth projects.
BMO Capital Markets (BMO.TO) and Barclays (BARC.L) advised Halcón on the sale.
Shares of Houston-based Halcón fell 1.4 percent to $4.86 in Thursday afternoon trading. The stock is down 30 percent so far this year.
U.S. handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co will spend a few more weeks negotiating a potential sale of the company after receiving an offer last week from Coach Inc , three people said on Monday on condition of anonymity.
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.