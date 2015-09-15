The logo of General Electric is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

General Electric Co (GE.N) is bidding for pieces of Halliburton Co's (HAL.N) drilling services and drilling bits businesses, as the latter works to get regulatory approval to buy Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N), Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Weatherford International Plc and Nabors Industries Ltd are also bidding for the services entity, which is a part of Halliburton's Sperry Drilling arm, the report said.

Final offers for both units are due within four weeks, Bloomberg said.

Other private equity firms and industrial companies are also bidding for the businesses, Bloomberg said.

Halliburton would consider bids from a "variety of interested parties in the near future," company spokeswoman Emily Mir said.

GE, Weatherford and Nabors were not immediately available for comment.

U.S. antitrust enforcers believe the proposed $35 billion tie-up between Halliburton's and smaller rival Baker Hughes, will lead to higher prices and lesser innovation in the oilfield services industry.

Halliburton, the No. 2 in the industry, had said it was willing to divest three drilling businesses in order to quell antitrust concerns expressed by the Justice Department.

The department in July had said the drilling technology businesses would be sold to small companies that could not effectively compete with industry leaders.

GE, on the other hand, has been on a spree of selling parts of the conglomerate in order to sharpen its focus on industrial products. The latest business to be sold was the asset management arm to an investment management firm, last week.

