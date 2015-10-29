Chocolate's sweet history on display at New York museum
From cacao beans to truffles, the history of chocolate has been curated inside New York's first museum dedicated to the sweet treat.
CUERNAVACA, Mexico - A Mexican company is betting that a mask of American billionaire businessman and presidential hopeful Donald Trump will be a big hit for Halloween.
Grupo Rev plans to export the mask to 30 countries around the globe and thinks it will be a top seller.
Trump was criticized earlier this year for accusing Mexico of sending rapists and drug runners across the border to the United States.
"We didn't like what he said at all, so this adds to the comedy, to the joke of this unpleasant person," said Diego Esponda, the head of Grupo Rev.
From cacao beans to truffles, the history of chocolate has been curated inside New York's first museum dedicated to the sweet treat.
LONDON For the world's super-rich, the investment of choice is increasingly a very rare naturally pink diamond, an asset class that this year has set records at auction.