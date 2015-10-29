CUERNAVACA, Mexico - A Mexican company is betting that a mask of American billionaire businessman and presidential hopeful Donald Trump will be a big hit for Halloween.

Grupo Rev plans to export the mask to 30 countries around the globe and thinks it will be a top seller.

Trump was criticized earlier this year for accusing Mexico of sending rapists and drug runners across the border to the United States.

"We didn't like what he said at all, so this adds to the comedy, to the joke of this unpleasant person," said Diego Esponda, the head of Grupo Rev.