Children prefer to dress up as witches, ghosts and Disney characters for Halloween but adults are opting for costumes ripped straight from the headlines.

Cecil the lion, pizza rat and Donald Trump look-alike costumes are among the favorites for the spooky holiday.

“Popular kids' costumes would be anything scary for girls but with a girly twist," said Nakia Cadet, the director of marketing for the Abracadabra store in New York. "And then for the boys, Stormtroopers, Star Wars and superhero costumes will always be a big thing," she added.