BERLIN South Korean tire maker Hankook Tire (000240.KS) will start supplying tires for German car manufacturer Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, without citing any sources.

"We want to enter the top group of the world's leading tire makers," the newspaper quoted Jin-Wook Choi, head of European operations at Hankook, as saying.

Choi confirmed that Hankook, which already supplies tires to BMW (BMWG.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), has signed another German auto maker. A spokesman for Stuttgart-based Daimler could not be reached for comment.

