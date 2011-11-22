Hanwha SolarOne Co posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by lower shipments and prices, and the Chinese photovoltaic cell maker cut its full-year shipment outlook saying it expects industry conditions to remain tough.

The company cut its full-year module shipments outlook to 815-835 megawatts from 1 gigawatts.

Solar subsidy cuts in Germany and Italy earlier this year has triggered a global glut of solar panels and sharply driven down prices, denting profits and stock prices at leading solar manufacturers.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $27.9 million, or 33 cents per American Depository Share (ADS), compared with a profit $40.2 million, or 53 cents per ADS, a year ago.

Revenue fell more than one-third to $225.4 million.

Excluding items, the company lost 55 cents per basic ADS.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a loss of 8 cents per ADS, on revenue of $278.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Photovoltaic module shipments in the July-September period fell 2.5 percent to 200.9 MW from the preceding three-month period.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hanwha's peers LDK Solar and Suntech Power Holdings also posted wider-than-expected losses.

Shares of Hanwha closed at $1.21 on Monday on Nasdaq.

