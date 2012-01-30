LONDON British band Happy Mondays will re-form for a month-long tour in May, singer Rowetta Satchell has confirmed, following in the footsteps of fellow Manchester rockers The Stone Roses who reunited in October.

Happy Mondays, closely associated with the rave culture of the time, rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s when they produced hits like "Step On" and "Kinky Afro."

The group broke up nearly 20 years ago and has been back in variations incarnations since then. But the 2012 reunion has been billed as the first time the main lineup will share the stage since 1992.

"We want to put on a really good show," backing vocalist Satchell told BBC Radio Manchester over the weekend.

All seven members of the early 1990s lineup met last week to "see if they could sit in a room together," she said, a reference to the band's acrimonious past.

"We decided it would only be special and work if it was the total, original lineup. We're all really excited. They are my family, these boys; I've really missed them ... and I'm sure they've missed each other."

The seven-member version of Happy Mondays comprises frontman Shaun Ryder and bassist brother Paul, drummer Gary Whelan, dancer Mark "Bez" Berry, guitarist Mark Day, keyboard player Paul Davis and Satchell.

Bands reforming after long periods apart has become a common refrain in the music industry in recent years, with the bigger acts able to fill large venues and command huge fees both from ticket sales and recording new material.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)