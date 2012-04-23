Harman International Inc HAR.N said it signed more than $500 million worth agreements to provide in-car entertainment systems to three carmakers in China and India.

Harman will provide these systems to China's Geely Motors and BAIC Motors and India's Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS), it said in a statement on Monday.

The company, which provides audio products for cars made by BMW (BMWG.DE), Audi, Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Toyota (7203.T) and Ferrari, was in talks with Indian auto makers as part of its plans to expand in the emerging markets, Reuters reported last year.

The company said it was on track to record $1.5 billion in revenue in Brazil, Russia, India and China by 2015.

