KRUGER NATIONTIONAL PARK, South Africa Britain's Prince Harry warned during a visit to Africa that lifting a local trade ban in rhino horns would "accelerate the path to extinction."

Prince Harry, 31, who is fifth in line to the British throne, made the comments on Wednesday during a trip to South Africa's Kruger National Park, where rangers showed him where rhinos had been slaughtered.

Last week, South Africa's High Court lifted a ban on the local trade in rhino horns that had been imposed by the government in 2009.