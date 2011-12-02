Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES Harry Potter fans could be getting a second theme park in the United States, and possibly further attractions in Japan and Singapore, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.
The Journal, citing sources familiar with the plans, said NBC Universal was planning to expand its Universal Studios theme park in Los Angeles with a section devoted to the boy wizard.
The Los Angeles attraction would be along the lines of Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter which opened in Orlando, Florida in 2010 with a Hogwarts Castle and rides based on Harry's adventures with his friends.
NBCUniversal and Warner Bros -- the Hollywood studio behind the eight blockbuster "Harry Potter" movies -- did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Wall Street Journal report.
British author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" book series has sold about 450 million copies worldwide, and the eight movies have made more than $7.7 billion at global box offices.
The report on theme park plans follow the anticipated early 2012 opening near London of a Harry Potter-themed studio tour at Warner Bros' Leavesden Studios, where the movies were made.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Chris Michaud)
