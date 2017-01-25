Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
Harvard University's investment arm is expected to outsource management of most of its $35.7 billion endowment and lay off roughly half the 230 staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Harvard Management Co, which oversees America's largest endowment, will close its internal hedge funds and lay off traders by mid-year, the report said, citing one of the people.
Other layoffs will occur by the end of 2017, according to the report.
The shakeup is part of a sweeping change by the university's new endowment chief, N.P. Narvekar, the Journal said.
Harvard Management Co did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.