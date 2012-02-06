Hasbro Inc (HAS.O), the maker of Nerf foam toys and Monopoly board games, reported a fourth-quarter profit just above analysts' lowered expectations.

Last month, the second-largest U.S. toy company after Mattel Inc (MAT.O) had forecast lower-than-expected sales for the holiday quarter, citing weak post-Thanksgiving demand in the United States and Canada. Hasbro's games and puzzles segment did poorly in the key period.

The results released on Monday came less than a week after Mattel reported a much higher-than-expected quarterly profit. Mattel also missed sales expectations, but still outperformed Hasbro in the holiday season and gained share from the smaller rival, NPD data showed.

DETAILS:

Q4 2011 Estimate* Q4 2010

Revenue $1.33 bln $1.34 bln $1.28 bln

Net income $139.1 mln -- $140 mln

EPS $1.06 $1.05 $0.99

* Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

OUTLOOK:

"For the full-year 2012, absent the impact of foreign exchange, we expect to again grow revenues and earnings per share," said Hasbro Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)