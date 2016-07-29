Lava cascaded off of cliffs on Hawaii's Big Island on Wednesday (July 27), marking the first time since 2013 that one of Kilauea's lava flows reached the ocean. Lava from the volcano, located in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, began erupting in late May and has been continuously moving on a six-mile journey toward the coast.

Authorities have said the lava poses no threat to any towns, but have cautioned tourists to keep their distance. Despite the warning, people could be seen near the flow, taking pictures and watching the spectacle.