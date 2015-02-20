(Reuters Health) – People who might be having heart attack should get aspirin on the way to the hospital, but about half of patients in the U.S. don't get this potentially life-saving treatment, according to a recent review.

National guidelines recommend giving aspirin to heart attack patients as soon as possible, but emergency medical service (EMS) providers sometimes omit this vital step, the authors say.

“We were interested in knowing how often patients that presented with symptoms suggestive of a heart attack were given aspirin by EMS providers," said lead author Dr. Katie Tataris, an EMS Medical Director in Chicago and assistant professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Chicago.

Symptoms of a heart attack may include pain or tightness in the chest, shortness of breath or pain in the upper body.

Tataris and her colleagues write in the journal Emergency Medicine that people who take aspirin are 23 percent less likely to die from a heart attack and taking it early on is critical.

The study team reviewed data from the 2011 National EMS Information System database. They focused on nearly 200,000 people under age 40 who reported chest pain to paramedics. Patients who had an electronic cardiogram or heart rate monitoring in the ambulance were included, while those with chest pain related to injuries were not.

Overall, paramedics gave aspirin to about 45 percent of patients. Black, Asian and Hispanic patients were more likely than white patients to receive aspirin from the EMS provider. People living in the South were less likely to get aspirin than those in the East, West or North.

Patients with government insurance such as Veteran’s healthcare were the least likely to receive aspirin. However, the same was not true for those with Medicare or Medicaid. People with insurance through an employer had the greatest likelihood of receiving aspirin.

Age and sex did not affect the odds of receiving aspirin.

Tataris noted that the study can't tell why paramedics failed to provide patients with aspirin. For instance, some patients might already be taking aspirin daily, or they might have a condition that prevents them from using it. Other patients might be more educated about the value of aspirin in case of heart attack or stroke, so some might already have taken aspirin before paramedics arrived.

The American Heart Association recommends that people with symptoms of a heart attack should first call 9-1-1 and ask the responder if they should take aspirin. The responder can help determine if there is any reason the person should not take aspirin, such as an allergy.

For most people, however, aspirin is a safe intervention, as only 2 to 3 percent of the general population has an intolerance to it, the researchers write.

Tataris agrees with this recommendation, saying in an email that “the administration of aspirin should be discussed between the patient and their health care providers in an emergency situation.”

Malcolm Woollard, former chair of the College of Paramedics and a visiting professor at the University of Surrey in England, said that although “early” aspirin is often recommended, “there is no evidence that 'early' means 'within minutes' rather than 'within hours.'”

Woollard said the main reason for recommending aspirin before getting to the hospital is to make sure that it is not forgotten.

He noted, however, that taking aspirin immediately is very helpful for other heart conditions such as angina.

One way for people to protect themselves is to take control of their own care, said Woollard, who was not involved in the study. He advised anyone over the age of 35 to carry aspirin with them and, “if they develop chest pain over a few minutes that they have never had before they should take an aspirin and call 911.”

SOURCE: bmj.co/17ZPwtc Emergency Medicine Journal, online February 12, 2015.