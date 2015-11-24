PARIS Hong Kong reported that the highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu virus had been detected in a wild bird last week but said no spread of the disease was evident, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

The outbreak is considered as resolved, the department in charge of agriculture for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said in a report posted on the OIE website.

The strain is different from the low-pathogenic H7N9 which infected hundreds of people in China since 2013, killing at least 175.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz)