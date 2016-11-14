A car drives past the town sign in the northern German village of Grumby, Germany, with the ''Bird Flu - off limits area'' warning notice November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Sebastian Iwersen/Nordpresse

COPENHAGEN Denmark has ordered its poultry farmers to keep flocks indoors after bird flu was found in wild birds, the Nordic country's environment and food ministry said on Monday.

The order will take effect from midnight, the ministry said. It excludes ducks, geese and wild birds.

Several European countries, including Germany and Switzerland on Saturday as well as Austria, Hungary, Poland, the Netherlands and Croatia, have reported outbreaks of a severe strain of bird flu.

Last week, Danish authorities ordered a farm to destroy more than 250,000 eggs imported from Germany that contained the highly pathogenic H5N8 virus.

Germany's agriculture minister Christian Schmidt said earlier on Monday it was considering ordering its poultry farmers to keep their flocks indoors and would consult with countries including the Netherlands, Poland and Denmark.

