BUCHAREST A dead wild swan found in southeastern Romania earlier this month was found to be infected with H5N8 bird flu that has hit several countries in Europe, the country's veterinary and food safety agency (ANSVSA) said on Monday.

Officials have imposed two areas of veterinary sanitary restrictions around the area, a 3-km protection area and a 10-km monitoring area, neither of which include commercial poultry farms.

Romania has also tightened controls of shipments of live birds and eggs from EU countries where recent bird flu outbreaks have been discovered.

"So far, based on our information, with the exception of the mentioned case, there is no suspicion that bird flu has appeared in domestic or wild birds on Romanian territory," ANSVSA said in a statement.

