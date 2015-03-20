How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
STOCKHOLM Swedish authorities said on Friday they had discovered H5N8 bird flu in two dead swans, the same strain of the virus that has been found in several countries across Europe in recent months.
The Swedish Board of Agriculture said it would not raise the bird flu alert level because of the discovery, saying the swans had probably died from other causes even though they carried the virus. The alert level is currently at its lowest in Sweden.
"This is not really unexpected since we have had several cases in Europe during the autumn and the winter," a board spokesman told Reuters.
Since November, Germany, the Netherlands, Britain and Italy have all been hit by the H5N8 bird flu strain. The strain has devastated poultry flocks in Asia but has never been detected in humans.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Gareth Jones)
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.