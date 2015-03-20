STOCKHOLM Swedish authorities said on Friday they had discovered H5N8 bird flu in two dead swans, the same strain of the virus that has been found in several countries across Europe in recent months.

The Swedish Board of Agriculture said it would not raise the bird flu alert level because of the discovery, saying the swans had probably died from other causes even though they carried the virus. The alert level is currently at its lowest in Sweden.

"This is not really unexpected since we have had several cases in Europe during the autumn and the winter," a board spokesman told Reuters.

Since November, Germany, the Netherlands, Britain and Italy have all been hit by the H5N8 bird flu strain. The strain has devastated poultry flocks in Asia but has never been detected in humans.

