FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Zimbabwe poultry farm hit again by avian flu outbreak
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health
July 31, 2017 / 7:32 AM / a day ago

Zimbabwe poultry farm hit again by avian flu outbreak

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - A Zimbabwean poultry farm has reported a second outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu, two months after it first occurred, the state-owned Herald newspaper said on Monday.

Lanark farm, a commercial poultry producer 25 km (15 miles) south of the capital Harare, was hit again by the flu virus last week after it was first reported on June 2.

Josphat Nyika, acting principal director for veterinary services, said all the affected birds were destroyed and the farm would remain under quarantine for three months. Highly pathogenic among fowl, the strain poses little risk to human health.

In June, Zimbabwe indefinitely banned poultry products from South Africa, which had announced an outbreak of avian flu.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Ed Stoddard and Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.