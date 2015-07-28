How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
LONDON Tests on two people in Britain suspected of being infected with Middle Eastern Respiratory Virus Syndrome (MERS) have proved negative, hospital officials said on Tuesday.
Concerns about the suspected cases had forced a hospital in northern England to shut briefly its emergency department on Monday.
But in a statement on its website on Tuesday, Central Manchester University Hospitals Trust said "the results of both tests were negative" and reiterated that Manchester Royal Infirmary emergency department was now open to the public.
Cases of MERS, which causes coughing and fever and can lead to fatal pneumonia and kidney failure, have been found mainly in Saudi Arabia, where the viral disease has killed 466 of the 1,055 people it has infected so far.
MERS has also been imported by travelers to at least 25 countries worldwide since it first emerged in 2012.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; editing by Stephen Addison)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.