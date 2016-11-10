Yemen cholera cases could hit 300,000 within six months: WHO
GENEVA Yemen could have as many as 300,000 cases of cholera within six months and an "extremely high" number of deaths, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
LONDON Novartis and Pfizer have won approval for two cancer drugs to be used routinely on Britain's National Health Service after offering bigger price discounts.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday its draft guidance now recommended Novartis' Afinitor for certain breast cancer patients and Pfizer's Xalkori in lung cancer following the undisclosed "larger" discounts.
The move comes as NICE reappraises all drugs covered by the Cancer Drugs Fund, which was overhauled earlier this year.
Japan's Eisai last week won a similar green light for its breast cancer drug Halaven after cutting the price for Britain's state health service.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)
(Reuters Health) - When it comes to using X-rays to check a woman's reproductive system in search of a cause for her infertility, oil turns out to be better than water.