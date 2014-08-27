Mystery deaths in Liberia linked to funeral: WHO
GENEVA Nine people have died and eight are sick in Liberia after attending the funeral of a religious leader, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
PARIS Air France, the French network of Air France-KLM, has suspended flights to Sierra Leone on the advice of the French government, the airline said on Wednesday.
The recommendation to suspend services to the country's capital, Freetown, came following a discussion of the Ebola crisis at a cabinet meeting in Paris earlier on Wednesday.
SEOUL South Korea said on Thursday it has fined Swiss drugmaker Novartis 55.1 billion won ($48.80 million) for offering doctors kickbacks to recommend the company's drugs, and also suspended insurance coverage for some of its drugs.