LONDON A second health worker is being tested for Ebola in Scotland after returning from West Africa, a day after another was diagnosed with the disease in Glasgow, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

Sturgeon told BBC radio there was a "low probability" the second worker had the disease.

"Although this is another returning healthcare worker from West Africa, the patient here has had no, as far as we're aware, direct contact with people infected with Ebola," said Sturgeon.

"This patient over the course of today will be transferred for tests."

(Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce; Editing by Andrew Heavens)