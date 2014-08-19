Teva's new asthma inhaler poses first competition for GSK's Advair
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.
YAOUNDE Cameroon has closed all its borders with Nigeria in a bid to halt the spread of the Ebola virus, state radio said on Tuesday.
The virus has killed more than 1,200 people in four West African countries, four of whom have died in Nigeria.
"The government has taken the decision to protect its population because it is much better to prevent than cure the Ebola virus," Minister of Communications and government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary told Reuters.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ralph Boulton)
LONDON, April 21 The number of people dying from hepatitis is rising, and most of the 325 million infected are unaware they have the virus and lack access to potentially life-saving medicines, the World Health Organization said on Friday.