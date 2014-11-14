TORONTO Canada has launched a clinical trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine developed at its national microbiology laboratory and expects to have the results in early 2015, the government said on Friday.

The experimental vaccine, known as VSV-EBOV, was developed over several years at the laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and has shown promising results in animal research.

The trial will use a small group of volunteers in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and will complement other tests of the vaccine.

The vaccine is also being tested at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and National Institutes of Health, both in Maryland.

Canada has licensed the vaccine to a unit of Newlink Genetics Corp.

No cases of Ebola have been reported in Canada.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson. Editing by Andre Grenon)