Drug developer Chimerix Inc said it would stop participation in clinical studies of its Ebola drug, brincidofovir, citing a significant decrease in the number new cases for the virus in Liberia.

The decision was announced after the company's discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it would continue to study of brincidofovir for other indications.

Brincidofovir was given to the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the United States, Thomas Eric Duncan, who later succumbed to the infection.

