COPENHAGEN A medical worker who had returned to Denmark from West Africa does not have the Ebola virus, a hospital official said on Thursday following tests after the person reported a "slight rise" in temperature.

The Danish branch of medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said earlier one of its employees was being tested for the virus which has killed almost 4,500 people in an outbreak in West Africa.

"It's negative," the official said of the test.

A Spanish nurse became the first person to contract the disease outside West Africa earlier this month after treating Ebola patients. Two U.S. nurses also contracted the disease after treating a patient.

