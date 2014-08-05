MONROVIA A medical aircraft carrying the second of two American aid workers infected with the deadly Ebola virus took off from Liberia en route for the United States on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.

Nancy Writebol, 59, contracted the incurable disease while working as a missionary in the West African country during the worst ever outbreak of Ebola. The first American patient, Dr. Kent Brantly, was flown back to the United States for treatment in the medical aircraft on Saturday.

(Reporting by Clair MacDougall; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)