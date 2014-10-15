French Prime Minister Manuel Valls leaves after a meeting on Ebola at the Elysee Palace in Paris October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France will begin screening air passengers for Ebola if they arrive on flights from regions hit by the disease, President Francois Hollande's office said on Wednesday.

Hollande told the leaders of Britain, Germany, Italy and the United States about the step during a video conference partly devoted to the Ebola outbreak, his office said in statement.

No details were given about the screening operation.

The United States and Britain have already started screening passengers coming from regions in West Africa hit by the virus, which the World health Organization says has killed nearly 4,500 people in the current outbreak. The Czech Republic on Wednesday ordered similar screening.

Hollande told the other leaders that France would also establish new treatment centers in Guinea at the country's request in addition to those currently being set up.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Larry King)