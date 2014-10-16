PARIS A nurse suspected of having caught the Ebola virus through contact with an infected humanitarian worker was admitted to a hospital near Paris on Thursday, media said.

The woman, suffering from a high fever, was transferred under high security from her home in the Hauts de Seine region of greater Paris to the Begin de Saint-Mande military hospital outside the capital, Le Parisien daily said.

The woman had been in regular contact with a French volunteer working with humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (Medecins sans Frontieres) who contracted Ebola in Liberia and was repatriated to France last month.

It was not immediately clear from the report if the two came into contact in France or Liberia or what the nurse's nationality was.

The volunteer, the first French national to be infected with the disease, received an experimental treatment for the virus and subsequently recovered.

French Health Minister Marisol Touraine told RTL radio she would make no comment on "situations that may or may not be ongoing." The ministry said last week it would not comment on suspected Ebola cases until after tests were performed.

BFM-TV said the nurse with the suspected case of Ebola had been quarantined but tests had yet to be carried out.

