BERLIN Germany has strongly advised against travel to Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone due to the outbreak of Ebola in West Africa, saying there was still no end in sight to the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Nearly 900 people in West Africa have died since February of Ebola, for which there is no known cure and no vaccine to protect against infection.

"It cannot be ruled out further restrictions will be placed on the ability to leave Sierra Leone/Liberia/Guinea," the German foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It did not include Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, in its travel advice. Nigeria announced on Tuesday eight suspected Ebola cases, all involving people who had come into contact with a man who died in Lagos last month after arriving from Liberia.

The Ebola outbreak began in the forests of Guinea but is now spreading fastest in neighboring Sierra Leone and Liberia.

The United States has already warned against any non-essential to countries affected by Ebola. On July 31, France also warned travelers to cancel any trips to countries affected by Ebola, namely Nigeria, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

