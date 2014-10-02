Women may be less apt to get surgery in war-torn countries
(Reuters Health) - Working as a surgeon in sub-Saharan Africa, Dr. Sherry Wren couldn’t help but wonder why so many more men than women sought her care.
FRANKFURT A patient suffering from Ebola will arrive in the German city of Frankfurt for treatment in an isolation station in the city's University Hospital, a spokesman for the clinic said on Thursday.
"The University Hospital in Frankfurt is expecting the arrival of an Ebola patient on Oct. 3 - no other details are available," the spokesman said.
German media said the patient is a Belgian doctor who was working in Sierra Leone, which authorities would not confirm.
The health minister for Hesse state, Stefan Gruettner, will hold a news conference on Friday in the state capital of Wiesbaden to discuss the case, according to a press statement. It also had no further details.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Madeline Chambers and Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
(Reuters Health) - Working as a surgeon in sub-Saharan Africa, Dr. Sherry Wren couldn’t help but wonder why so many more men than women sought her care.
Genentech, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, said on Monday it got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its already approved immunotherapy drug, Tecentriq, to treat advanced bladder cancer.