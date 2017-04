Hemispherx Biopharma Inc said it was evaluating two of its drugs against the deadly Ebola virus in collaboration with a unit of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The company said it would test Alferon, which is approved for use in the United States to treat genital warts caused by human papilloma virus.

It is also evaluating Ampligen, its experimental antiviral, for several disorders.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)