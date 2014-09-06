JERUSALEM A Nigerian visitor who has been undergoing tests in an Israeli hospital after being admitted with a fever is not sick with Ebola, a hospital spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The Nigerian, a health worker in her native country, was hospitalized and put in isolation after arriving in Israel several days ago.

Nigeria is one of five West African countries affected by the virus which has killed more than 2,100 people since March.

A spokeswoman for Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem said that after receiving her test results, the patient was being treated for a different illness.

"In coordination with the Health Ministry, the quarantine was lifted. There is no danger," she said.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Stephen Powell)