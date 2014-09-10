ROME Doctors testing a woman suspected of being infected with Ebola in central Italy have found she is actually suffering from malaria, the regional government said on Wednesday.

The woman was hospitalized on Tuesday morning with symptoms suggesting the deadly hemorrhagic fever estimated by the World Health Organization to have killed at least 2,296 people in this year's outbreak, the worst in history.

The region of Marche said on its website the patient, a woman who had recently returned to Italy from Nigeria, remained in hospital receiving treatment for malaria, adding it would stay on high alert against the risk of the virus.

There have been no cases of Ebola confirmed in Italy.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)