Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said it has made a commitment of up to $200 million to accelerate and significantly expand the production of an Ebola vaccine program.

J&J said that the vaccine regimen, which was discovered in a research program with the National Institutes of Health, combines a Janssen preventative vaccine with a vaccine from Denmark-based Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO).

