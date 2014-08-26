FREETOWN The World Health Organization has withdrawn staff from a laboratory testing for Ebola at Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone after one of its medical workers there was infected during the worst ever outbreak of the disease, a WHO spokesperson said.

"It's a temporary measure to take care of the welfare of our remaining workers," WHO spokesperson Christy Feig told Reuters. "After our assessment, they will return."

The WHO has sent nearly 400 people from its own staff and partner organizations to fight the outbreak in West Africa. It said on Sunday that a foreign health worker it had deployed in Sierra Leone had been infected.

(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Daniel Flynn)