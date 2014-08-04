NEW YORK A New York City hospital is testing a patient who traveled to a West African nation where Ebola has been reported, local media reported on Monday.

Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper East Side said the male patient, who had a high fever and gastrointestinal symptoms, had been placed in strict isolation and was being screened to determine the cause of his symptoms, according to reports.

