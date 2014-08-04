Biotech firm pulls pioneering gene therapy due to no demand
LONDON The biotech company behind the Western world's first gene therapy and the most expensive prescription medicine in history is giving up on the product because of lack of demand.
NEW YORK A New York City hospital is testing a patient who traveled to a West African nation where Ebola has been reported, local media reported on Monday.
Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper East Side said the male patient, who had a high fever and gastrointestinal symptoms, had been placed in strict isolation and was being screened to determine the cause of his symptoms, according to reports.
Doctors have struggled for years to deliver medication effectively to the inner ear, but two companies are vying to be first to introduce new treatments which, if successful, could together chalk up some $800 million in peak sales.