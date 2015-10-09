GSK 'real world' drug test has second success in asthma

LONDON GlaxoSmithKline notched up a second win for its pioneering "real world" approach to testing new drugs on Friday as its inhaled medicine Breo proved significantly better than standard care in helping people with asthma. The success of the 4,233-patient trial, which tested Breo in day-to-day practice across the town of Salford in northern England, follows a similar win for the medicine in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) a year ago. The study showed the drug, w