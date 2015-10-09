Good heart health extends the ‘golden years’
People with better heart health during young adulthood and middle age end up living longer and spending fewer years later in life with any kind of chronic disease, according to new research.
GENEVA A person who died in a suspected case of Ebola in Nigeria, triggering a scare and the quarantine of 10 others, did not have the deadly virus, World Health Organization spokesman Gregory Hartl said by email on Friday.
"(The) dead person tested negative for Ebola. So this person is not going to be the source of an Ebola event," Hartl wrote.
A laboratory investigation showed the dead person did not have Ebola or Lassa fever, Hartl said.
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline notched up a second win for its pioneering "real world" approach to testing new drugs on Friday as its inhaled medicine Breo proved significantly better than standard care in helping people with asthma. The success of the 4,233-patient trial, which tested Breo in day-to-day practice across the town of Salford in northern England, follows a similar win for the medicine in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) a year ago. The study showed the drug, w