WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has been briefed about the case of Ebola diagnosed in Dallas, the White House said on Tuesday.

Obama was given the details by Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Frieden told reporters earlier he had no doubt that local and federal health authorities could contain the potential spread of the deadly virus in the United States.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)