A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. Madrid regional authorities said they would euthanize the nurse's dog Excalibur to avoid possible contagion, sparking an outcry by animal rights activists to save the dog. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Workers in protective clothing head towards the entrance of the apartment building of a nurse who contracted Ebola, in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Spanish health authorities said on Wednesday that another person being monitored in Madrid for Ebola had tested negative for the disease.

The man, a Spaniard who had traveled from Nigeria, was one of several people hospitalized after authorities confirmed on Monday that a Spanish nurse had caught the disease in Madrid.

A second nurse was also cleared of Ebola. A third nursing assistant was hospitalized late on Tuesday for monitoring, a source at La Paz hospital said - bringing the number of people examined in hospital for Ebola to five, two of whom tested negative.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)