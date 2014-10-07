An entrance to the Carlos III hospital, where a Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola is being treated, is seen in Madrid October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Police officers stand guard outside the complex where a Spanish nurse infected with Ebola lives with her husband, in Alcorcon, near Madrid, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Police officers stand guard outside the complex where a Spanish nurse infected with Ebola lives with her husband, in Alcorcon, near Madrid, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID One of four people being monitored in hospital for Ebola in Spain has tested negative for the disease, a Spanish health source told Reuters, after the first known case of a contagion outside of Africa was confirmed in Madrid on Monday.

The person cleared in the tests is a female health worker, who had diarrhea but no fever, and who was hospitalized along with three others as Spain tries to stem the spread of Ebola.

A nurse who cared for two Ebola sufferers repatriated from Africa became on Monday the first person known to have contracted the virus outside Africa.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)