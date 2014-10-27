EMA panel recommends nod for Sanofi, Regeneron's arthritis drug
A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK A 5-year-boy who recently visited West Africa tested negative for the Ebola virus on Monday, said the New York City Health Department and the city hospital where he underwent screening.
The child, who had a low-grade fever, will remain in isolation at Bellevue Hospital to undergo further tests to ensure he is cleared of the disease, the hospital and health department said in a joint statement.
Local media said the child lived in New York City's Bronx borough.
LONDON, April 21 Politicians who attack the EU agency that ruled the weedkiller glyphosate probably does not cause cancer are in danger of undermining the effectiveness of a body that is key to keeping Europeans safe, its chief warned.