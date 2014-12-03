DALLAS The city of Dallas said on Wednesday it spent more than $155,000 on the emergency response to the Ebola crisis, including $27,000 to care for the dog of a nurse who contracted the virus.

The city will seek partial reimbursement from the state for expenses incurred after Liberian Thomas Eric Duncan became ill while visiting relatives in Dallas, city officials said in a statement. Duncan died on Oct. 8.

Two nurses, Nina Pham and Amber Vinson, became infected while caring for Duncan. Both recovered and the city was declared Ebola-free on Nov. 7.

Pham's dog Bentley, a King Charles Spaniel, was quarantined for three weeks and monitored for signs of the virus. The cost of the dog's care will be offset by $19,000 in private donations and grants, the city said.

The city's other expenses included hazardous material response, police and fire department overtime and bills for the care and security of Duncan's family, who were put under a mandatory quarantine that required relocation from the contaminated apartment Duncan had stayed at.

The invoice released by the city does not include expenses paid for by Dallas County, the state or federal agencies in response to the Ebola crisis.

