A Dallas nurse who contracted Ebola was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday after being found free of the virus and thanked God and her family for helping her recover.

"I sincerely believe that with God all things are possible," said nurse Amber Vinson, who looked vibrant at a news conference with the health workers who treated her.

Vinson is the fourth patient successfully treated for Ebola at Emory's hospital. She was one of two nurses from a Dallas hospital infected with Ebola after treating the first patient diagnosed with the disease in the United States.

